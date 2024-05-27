Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1130 and closed at ₹1134.8 with a high of ₹1134.8 and a low of ₹1124.1. The market cap stood at 795132.07 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1169.3 and the low was at ₹898.85. The BSE volume was 470470 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1136.88
|Support 1
|1126.03
|Resistance 2
|1141.37
|Support 2
|1119.67
|Resistance 3
|1147.73
|Support 3
|1115.18
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 8.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 290 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1134.8 & ₹1124.1 yesterday to end at ₹1134.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend