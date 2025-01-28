Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 28 Jan 2025, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 1209.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1227.80 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1194 and closed at 1209.45, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1234.40 and a low of 1192.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 867,019.20 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 419,582 on the BSE. The 52-week range for ICICI Bank's stock is between 985.15 and 1361.35.

28 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11244.77Support 11203.22
Resistance 21260.48Support 21177.38
Resistance 31286.32Support 31161.67
28 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1490.0, 21.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22212120
    Buy14151516
    Hold3444
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
28 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9789 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 426 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1209.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1234.40 & 1192.65 yesterday to end at 1227.80. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

