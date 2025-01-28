Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1194 and closed at ₹1209.45, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1234.40 and a low of ₹1192.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹867,019.20 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 419,582 on the BSE. The 52-week range for ICICI Bank's stock is between ₹985.15 and ₹1361.35.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1244.77
|Support 1
|1203.22
|Resistance 2
|1260.48
|Support 2
|1177.38
|Resistance 3
|1286.32
|Support 3
|1161.67
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1490.0, 21.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|21
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|15
|15
|16
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 426 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1234.40 & ₹1192.65 yesterday to end at ₹1227.80. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.