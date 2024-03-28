Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at ₹1095.75, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1084

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹1084 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1103.05, and the low was ₹1084. The market capitalization stood at ₹773088.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1113.35 and ₹844.25 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 121,223 shares.
Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank closed today at ₹1095.75, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1084
Today, ICICI Bank stock closed at ₹1095.75, marking a 1.08% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹1084. The net change in price was ₹11.75.
Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1448.2
|7.5
|0.52
|1757.8
|1363.45
|808058.35
|ICICI Bank
|1095.75
|11.75
|1.08
|1113.35
|844.25
|765142.03
|State Bank Of India
|752.6
|18.55
|2.53
|793.5
|501.85
|671666.29
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1785.8
|10.15
|0.57
|2063.0
|1666.8
|354759.27
|Axis Bank
|1048.3
|-5.3
|-0.5
|1151.5
|826.6
|322546.4
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹1084 and a high of ₹1105.1 on the current trading day.
Icici Bank March futures opened at 1088.6 as against previous close of 1086.8
ICICI Bank is trading at a spot price of 1092.85 with a bid price of 1094.7 and an offer price of 1095.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 2100 and a bid quantity of 700. The open interest stands at 22,423,800.
ICICI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
ICICI Bank Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 848.00000 and a 52-week high price of 1113.55000. The stock price fluctuated between these two values over the past year, indicating volatility in the market.
Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1095.05, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1084
The current price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹1095.05 with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 11.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active options for Icici Bank
Top active call options for Icici Bank at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹30.0 (+38.25%) & ₹0.6 (+50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Icici Bank at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1090.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.2 (-98.53%) & ₹0.05 (-99.02%) respectively.
Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1099.9, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹1084
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1099.9, with a percent change of 1.47% and a net change of 15.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1084 and a high of ₹1105.1.
Icici Bank March futures opened at 1088.6 as against previous close of 1086.8
ICICI Bank's spot price is at 1100.25 with a bid price of 1101.85 and an offer price of 1102.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 2800 and a bid quantity of 700. The open interest stands at 23,590,700.
Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1100.05, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1084
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1100.05, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 16.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for ICICI Bank.
Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1085.05
|10 Days
|1082.89
|20 Days
|1078.62
|50 Days
|1042.77
|100 Days
|1007.72
|300 Days
|980.95
Top active options for Icici Bank
Top active call options for Icici Bank at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹30.5 (+40.55%) & ₹4.0 (+900.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Icici Bank at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1090.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.5 (-96.32%) & ₹0.05 (-99.02%) respectively.
Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1100.2, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹1084
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1100.2 with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 16.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for ICICI Bank.
Icici Bank March futures opened at 1088.6 as against previous close of 1086.8
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1099.35. The bid price is 1101.3 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is 1101.65 with an offer quantity of 700. The open interest stands at 23,472,400.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1098.75, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1084
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1098.75, with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 14.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.36%, resulting in a net increase of ₹14.75.
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹1084 and a high of ₹1105.1 on the current trading day.
Top active options for Icici Bank
Top active call options for Icici Bank at 28 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹30.75 (+41.71%) & ₹2.15 (+437.5%) respectively.
Top active put options for Icici Bank at 28 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1090.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.7 (-94.85%) & ₹0.1 (-98.04%) respectively.
Icici Bank share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1099.65, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹1084
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1099.65, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 15.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, suggesting positive movement in the market for ICICI Bank.
Icici Bank March futures opened at 1088.6 as against previous close of 1086.8
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1102.75 with a bid price of 1104.35 and an offer price of 1104.6. The stock has an offer quantity of 1400 and a bid quantity of 700. The open interest stands at 23683100.
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Bank stock's price fluctuated between ₹1084 as the low and ₹1104 as the high on the current day.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1084 on last trading day
On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 121,223 shares, and the closing price was ₹1084.
