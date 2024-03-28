Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at 1095.75, up 1.08% from yesterday's 1084

28 Mar 2024
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 1084 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1095.75 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened and closed at 1084 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1103.05, and the low was 1084. The market capitalization stood at 773088.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1113.35 and 844.25 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 121,223 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:31 PM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank closed today at ₹1095.75, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1084

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1448.27.50.521757.81363.45808058.35
ICICI Bank1095.7511.751.081113.35844.25765142.03
State Bank Of India752.618.552.53793.5501.85671666.29
Kotak Mahindra Bank1785.810.150.572063.01666.8354759.27
Axis Bank1048.3-5.3-0.51151.5826.6322546.4
28 Mar 2024, 03:23 PM IST Icici Bank March futures opened at 1088.6 as against previous close of 1086.8

ICICI Bank is trading at a spot price of 1092.85 with a bid price of 1094.7 and an offer price of 1095.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 2100 and a bid quantity of 700. The open interest stands at 22,423,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ICICI Bank Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 848.00000 and a 52-week high price of 1113.55000. The stock price fluctuated between these two values over the past year, indicating volatility in the market.

28 Mar 2024, 03:00 PM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1095.05, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1084

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 30.0 (+38.25%) & 0.6 (+50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1090.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.2 (-98.53%) & 0.05 (-99.02%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1455.414.71.021757.81363.45812075.77
ICICI Bank1100.016.01.481113.35844.25768109.73
State Bank Of India758.1524.13.28793.5501.85676619.45
Kotak Mahindra Bank1801.926.251.482063.01666.8357957.63
Axis Bank1051.35-2.25-0.211151.5826.6323484.84
28 Mar 2024, 02:02 PM IST Icici Bank March futures opened at 1088.6 as against previous close of 1086.8

ICICI Bank's spot price is at 1100.25 with a bid price of 1101.85 and an offer price of 1102.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 2800 and a bid quantity of 700. The open interest stands at 23,590,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1085.05
10 Days1082.89
20 Days1078.62
50 Days1042.77
100 Days1007.72
300 Days980.95
Top active call options for Icici Bank at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 30.5 (+40.55%) & 4.0 (+900.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1090.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.5 (-96.32%) & 0.05 (-99.02%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 12:42 PM IST Icici Bank March futures opened at 1088.6 as against previous close of 1086.8

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1099.35. The bid price is 1101.3 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is 1101.65 with an offer quantity of 700. The open interest stands at 23,472,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1455.0514.351.01757.81363.45811880.47
ICICI Bank1098.9514.951.381113.35844.25767376.53
State Bank Of India747.012.951.76793.5501.85666668.51
Kotak Mahindra Bank1786.3510.70.62063.01666.8354868.53
Axis Bank1048.95-4.65-0.441151.5826.6322746.39
Top active call options for Icici Bank at 28 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 30.75 (+41.71%) & 2.15 (+437.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 28 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1090.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.7 (-94.85%) & 0.1 (-98.04%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy23232323
Buy13131314
Hold3332
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1455.014.30.991757.81363.45811852.58
ICICI Bank1100.016.01.481113.35844.25768109.73
State Bank Of India747.9513.91.89793.5501.85667516.35
Kotak Mahindra Bank1790.014.350.812063.01666.8355593.63
Axis Bank1053.950.350.031151.5826.6324284.82
28 Mar 2024, 11:23 AM IST Icici Bank March futures opened at 1088.6 as against previous close of 1086.8

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1102.75 with a bid price of 1104.35 and an offer price of 1104.6. The stock has an offer quantity of 1400 and a bid quantity of 700. The open interest stands at 23683100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 121,223 shares, and the closing price was 1084.

