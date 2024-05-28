Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 1131.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1129.15 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1131.2 and closed at 1131.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1147.9 and the low was 1123. The market capitalization stood at 793,831.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1169.3 and 898.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 946,703 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11144.25Support 11118.0
Resistance 21159.15Support 21106.65
Resistance 31170.5Support 31091.75
28 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 8.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222323
    Buy13131313
    Hold5533
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
28 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15105 k

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 946 k.

28 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed at ₹1131.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1147.9 & 1123 yesterday to end at 1131.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

