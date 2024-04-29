Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 29 Apr 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1113.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1107.15 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1112.15, reached a high of 1116.45, and a low of 1102.65 before closing at 1113.05. The market cap stood at 777750.22 crore, with a 52-week high of 1125 and a low of 895. The BSE volume for the day was 508151 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14475 k

The trading volume yesterday was 61.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1113.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1116.45 & 1102.65 yesterday to end at 1113.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.