Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1112.15, reached a high of ₹1116.45, and a low of ₹1102.65 before closing at ₹1113.05. The market cap stood at 777750.22 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1125 and a low of ₹895. The BSE volume for the day was 508151 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 61.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1116.45 & ₹1102.65 yesterday to end at ₹1113.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
