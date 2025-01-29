Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1240.25 and closed at ₹1228. The stock reached a high of ₹1263.90 and a low of ₹1235.55 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹880,410.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹985.15, with a trading volume of 802,369 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank's share price has increased by 0.43%, currently trading at ₹1252.25. Over the past year, Icici Bank's shares have appreciated by 22.68%, reaching ₹1252.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.24%
|3 Months
|-0.87%
|6 Months
|3.1%
|YTD
|-2.71%
|1 Year
|22.68%
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1261.43
|Support 1
|1233.43
|Resistance 2
|1276.72
|Support 2
|1220.72
|Resistance 3
|1289.43
|Support 3
|1205.43
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1490.0, 19.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|21
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|16
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10308 k
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 83.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 807 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1228 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1263.90 & ₹1235.55 yesterday to end at ₹1247.50. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.