Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 1228 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1247.50 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1240.25 and closed at 1228. The stock reached a high of 1263.90 and a low of 1235.55 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at 880,410.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1361.35 and a low of 985.15, with a trading volume of 802,369 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank's share price has increased by 0.43%, currently trading at 1252.25. Over the past year, Icici Bank's shares have appreciated by 22.68%, reaching 1252.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.24%
3 Months-0.87%
6 Months3.1%
YTD-2.71%
1 Year22.68%
29 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11261.43Support 11233.43
Resistance 21276.72Support 21220.72
Resistance 31289.43Support 31205.43
29 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1490.0, 19.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22212120
    Buy14141516
    Hold3444
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10308 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 83.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 807 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1228 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1263.90 & 1235.55 yesterday to end at 1247.50. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.