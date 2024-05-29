Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1131.75 and closed at ₹1130.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1134.95, while the low was ₹1125. The market capitalization stood at ₹792249.62 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1169.3 and ₹898.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 122710 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 8.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 946 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1134.95 & ₹1125 yesterday to end at ₹1130.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend