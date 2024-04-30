Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at 1149.9, down -0.77% from yesterday's 1158.8

45 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1158.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1149.9 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1109.35 and closed at 1107.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1163.25, while the low was 1109. The market capitalization stood at 814033.29 crore. The 52-week high was 1125, and the 52-week low was 895. The BSE volume for the day was 805146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live : Shareholding information

Icici Bank has a 11.88% MF holding & 44.76% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.74% in to 11.88% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 43.64% in to 44.76% in quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:33 PM IST Icici Bank share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Icici Bank's return on equity (ROE) was 18.81% in the last fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) was -99999.99% in the previous fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 18.49% and 16.99%, respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:00 PM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Financial performance

ICICI Bank has shown an EPS growth of 32.11% and a revenue growth of 21.40% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 1595159.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:32 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 6.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy14131315
    Hold3332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 06:03 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of ICICI Bank dropped by 0.77% today to reach 1149.9, while its counterparts are experiencing varying trends. HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas Axis Bank is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1517.05-11.75-0.771757.81363.451152489.33
ICICI Bank1149.9-8.9-0.771163.25898.85802953.98
State Bank Of India825.7-0.45-0.05831.0543.15736905.21
Axis Bank1166.156.70.581164.1854.1359940.4
Kotak Mahindra Bank1623.75-16.5-1.012063.01605.0322567.12
30 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock's high for the day was 1169.3, while the low was 1147.

30 Apr 2024, 04:34 PM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.7%; Futures open interest increased by 16.36%

A decrease in futures price combined with increased open interest in ICICI Bank indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:48 PM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank closed today at ₹1149.9, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1158.8

Icici Bank share price closed the day at 1149.9 - a 0.77% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1162.35 , 1177.35 , 1185.15. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1139.55 , 1131.75 , 1116.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:32 PM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1149.85, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1158.8

Icici Bank share price is at 1149.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1124.58 and 1180.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1124.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1180.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1074.66
10 Days1085.98
20 Days1085.64
50 Days1067.95
100 Days1034.02
300 Days995.04
30 Apr 2024, 02:56 PM IST Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:49 PM IST Icici Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -21.24% lower than yesterday

The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 2 PM is 21.24% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1162.1, a decrease of 0.28%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upturn, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:38 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank reached a peak of 1168.9 and a low of 1153.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1161.65 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11172.67Support 11157.57
Resistance 21178.33Support 21148.13
Resistance 31187.77Support 31142.47
30 Apr 2024, 02:08 PM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1167.35, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1158.8

Icici Bank share price is at 1167.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1124.58 and 1180.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1124.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1180.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:47 PM IST Icici Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -17.78% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 1 PM is down by 17.78% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1155.65, a decrease of 0.27%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:34 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

In the previous trading hour, ICICI Bank reached a high of 1165.25 and a low of 1153.25. During that time, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, suggesting potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11161.65Support 11149.65
Resistance 21169.45Support 21145.45
Resistance 31173.65Support 31137.65
30 Apr 2024, 01:10 PM IST Icici Bank share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 1.27%

The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for ICICI Bank indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:06 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1154.15 and a high of 1169.30 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM IST Icici Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is -7.45% lower than yesterday

The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 12 AM is 7.45% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1160.55, a decrease of 0.15%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:40 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank reached a high of 1169.3 and a low of 1164.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1163.33 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1159.27 and 1156.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11167.97Support 11163.07
Resistance 21171.08Support 21161.28
Resistance 31172.87Support 31158.17
30 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM IST Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1074.66
10 Days1085.98
20 Days1085.64
50 Days1067.95
100 Days1034.02
300 Days995.04
30 Apr 2024, 12:15 PM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1167.15, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹1158.8

Icici Bank share price is at 1167.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1124.58 and 1180.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1124.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1180.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:53 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 1.50% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of ICICI Bank by 11 AM is 1.50% higher than the previous day, with the price at 1167, up by 0.71%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:33 AM IST Icici Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1168.43 and 1158.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1158.73 and selling near hourly resistance at 1168.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11169.68Support 11163.33
Resistance 21171.97Support 21159.27
Resistance 31176.03Support 31156.98
30 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1167.25, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1158.8

Icici Bank share price is at 1167.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1124.58 and 1180.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1124.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1180.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:17 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ICICI Bank's stock rose by 0.67% to reach 1166.6, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.43% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1535.556.750.441757.81363.451166543.62
ICICI Bank1166.67.80.671163.25898.85814615.28
State Bank Of India825.4-0.75-0.09831.0543.15736637.47
Axis Bank1166.457.00.61164.1854.1360033.0
Kotak Mahindra Bank1636.15-4.1-0.252063.01605.0325030.45
30 Apr 2024, 10:48 AM IST Icici Bank share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -17.30% lower than yesterday

The volume of ICICI Bank traded up until 10 AM is 17.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1163.85, a decrease of 0.44%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:39 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank touched a high of 1167.7 & a low of 1158.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11168.43Support 11158.73
Resistance 21172.92Support 21153.52
Resistance 31178.13Support 31149.03
30 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of ICICI Bank rose by 0.11% to reach 1160.05, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas the State Bank of India is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.32% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1528.55-0.25-0.021757.81363.451161225.78
ICICI Bank1160.051.250.111163.25898.85810041.54
State Bank Of India828.52.350.28831.0543.15739404.1
Axis Bank1158.55-0.9-0.081164.1854.1357594.61
Kotak Mahindra Bank1639.85-0.4-0.022063.01605.0325765.48
30 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.28%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in ICICI Bank indicates a potential shift in the bearish trend, which could lead to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1158.5, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1158.8

Icici Bank share price is at 1158.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1124.58 and 1180.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1124.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1180.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ICICI Bank increased by 0.01% and is currently trading at 1158.95. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have experienced a gain of 26.43%, reaching 1158.95. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.76%
3 Months9.97%
6 Months25.44%
YTD16.41%
1 Year26.43%
30 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Icici Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11180.13Support 11124.58
Resistance 21199.57Support 21088.47
Resistance 31235.68Support 31069.03
30 Apr 2024, 08:18 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14404 k

The trading volume yesterday was 103.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 805 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1107.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1163.25 & 1109 yesterday to end at 1107.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend



