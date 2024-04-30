Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at 1149.9, down -0.77% from yesterday's 1158.8

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1109.35 and closed at ₹1107.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1163.25, while the low was ₹1109. The market capitalization stood at ₹814033.29 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1125, and the 52-week low was ₹895. The BSE volume for the day was 805146 shares.
Icici Bank has a 11.88% MF holding & 44.76% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.74% in to 11.88% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 43.64% in to 44.76% in quarter.
Icici Bank's return on equity (ROE) was 18.81% in the last fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) was -99999.99% in the previous fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 18.49% and 16.99%, respectively.
ICICI Bank has shown an EPS growth of 32.11% and a revenue growth of 21.40% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 1595159.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 6.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The share price of ICICI Bank dropped by 0.77% today to reach ₹1149.9, while its counterparts are experiencing varying trends. HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas Axis Bank is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1517.05
|-11.75
|-0.77
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1152489.33
|ICICI Bank
|1149.9
|-8.9
|-0.77
|1163.25
|898.85
|802953.98
|State Bank Of India
|825.7
|-0.45
|-0.05
|831.0
|543.15
|736905.21
|Axis Bank
|1166.15
|6.7
|0.58
|1164.1
|854.1
|359940.4
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1623.75
|-16.5
|-1.01
|2063.0
|1605.0
|322567.12
ICICI Bank stock's high for the day was ₹1169.3, while the low was ₹1147.
A decrease in futures price combined with increased open interest in ICICI Bank indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Icici Bank share price closed the day at ₹1149.9 - a 0.77% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1162.35 , 1177.35 , 1185.15. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1139.55 , 1131.75 , 1116.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Icici Bank share price is at ₹1149.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1124.58 and ₹1180.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1124.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1180.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1074.66
|10 Days
|1085.98
|20 Days
|1085.64
|50 Days
|1067.95
|100 Days
|1034.02
|300 Days
|995.04
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 2 PM is 21.24% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1162.1, a decrease of 0.28%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upturn, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Icici Bank reached a peak of 1168.9 and a low of 1153.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1161.65 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1172.67
|Support 1
|1157.57
|Resistance 2
|1178.33
|Support 2
|1148.13
|Resistance 3
|1187.77
|Support 3
|1142.47
Icici Bank share price is at ₹1167.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1124.58 and ₹1180.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1124.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1180.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 1 PM is down by 17.78% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1155.65, a decrease of 0.27%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
In the previous trading hour, ICICI Bank reached a high of 1165.25 and a low of 1153.25. During that time, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe, suggesting potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1161.65
|Support 1
|1149.65
|Resistance 2
|1169.45
|Support 2
|1145.45
|Resistance 3
|1173.65
|Support 3
|1137.65
The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for ICICI Bank indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
ICICI Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1154.15 and a high of ₹1169.30 on the current day.
The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 12 AM is 7.45% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1160.55, a decrease of 0.15%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Icici Bank reached a high of 1169.3 and a low of 1164.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1163.33 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1159.27 and 1156.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1167.97
|Support 1
|1163.07
|Resistance 2
|1171.08
|Support 2
|1161.28
|Resistance 3
|1172.87
|Support 3
|1158.17
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1074.66
|10 Days
|1085.98
|20 Days
|1085.64
|50 Days
|1067.95
|100 Days
|1034.02
|300 Days
|995.04
Icici Bank share price is at ₹1167.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1124.58 and ₹1180.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1124.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1180.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of ICICI Bank by 11 AM is 1.50% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹1167, up by 0.71%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 1168.43 and 1158.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1158.73 and selling near hourly resistance at 1168.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1169.68
|Support 1
|1163.33
|Resistance 2
|1171.97
|Support 2
|1159.27
|Resistance 3
|1176.03
|Support 3
|1156.98
Icici Bank share price is at ₹1167.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1124.58 and ₹1180.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1124.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1180.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, ICICI Bank's stock rose by 0.67% to reach ₹1166.6, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.43% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1535.55
|6.75
|0.44
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1166543.62
|ICICI Bank
|1166.6
|7.8
|0.67
|1163.25
|898.85
|814615.28
|State Bank Of India
|825.4
|-0.75
|-0.09
|831.0
|543.15
|736637.47
|Axis Bank
|1166.45
|7.0
|0.6
|1164.1
|854.1
|360033.0
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1636.15
|-4.1
|-0.25
|2063.0
|1605.0
|325030.45
The volume of ICICI Bank traded up until 10 AM is 17.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1163.85, a decrease of 0.44%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Icici Bank touched a high of 1167.7 & a low of 1158.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1168.43
|Support 1
|1158.73
|Resistance 2
|1172.92
|Support 2
|1153.52
|Resistance 3
|1178.13
|Support 3
|1149.03
Today, the share price of ICICI Bank rose by 0.11% to reach ₹1160.05, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas the State Bank of India is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.32% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1528.55
|-0.25
|-0.02
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1161225.78
|ICICI Bank
|1160.05
|1.25
|0.11
|1163.25
|898.85
|810041.54
|State Bank Of India
|828.5
|2.35
|0.28
|831.0
|543.15
|739404.1
|Axis Bank
|1158.55
|-0.9
|-0.08
|1164.1
|854.1
|357594.61
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1639.85
|-0.4
|-0.02
|2063.0
|1605.0
|325765.48
A decrease in futures price and open interest in ICICI Bank indicates a potential shift in the bearish trend, which could lead to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.
Icici Bank share price is at ₹1158.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1124.58 and ₹1180.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1124.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1180.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of ICICI Bank increased by 0.01% and is currently trading at ₹1158.95. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have experienced a gain of 26.43%, reaching ₹1158.95. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.76%
|3 Months
|9.97%
|6 Months
|25.44%
|YTD
|16.41%
|1 Year
|26.43%
The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1180.13
|Support 1
|1124.58
|Resistance 2
|1199.57
|Support 2
|1088.47
|Resistance 3
|1235.68
|Support 3
|1069.03
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 5.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 103.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 805 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1163.25 & ₹1109 yesterday to end at ₹1107.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
