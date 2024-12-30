LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1298.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1307.15 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.