Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1298 and closed slightly higher at ₹1298.2. The shares reached a high of ₹1315.55 and a low of ₹1298 during the session. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹915,785.3 crores. Over the past year, the stock recorded a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹970.05, with a trading volume of 261,601 shares on the BSE.
Icici Bank Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.22%, currently trading at ₹1310.00. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's shares have appreciated by 29.99%, reaching ₹1310.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.6%
|3 Months
|8.81%
|6 Months
|9.0%
|YTD
|31.2%
|1 Year
|29.99%
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1315.78
|Support 1
|1298.38
|Resistance 2
|1324.57
|Support 2
|1289.77
|Resistance 3
|1333.18
|Support 3
|1280.98
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1462.0, 11.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|20
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|16
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 261 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1315.55 & ₹1298 yesterday to end at ₹1307.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.