Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1298.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1307.15 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1298 and closed slightly higher at 1298.2. The shares reached a high of 1315.55 and a low of 1298 during the session. The bank's market capitalization stood at 915,785.3 crores. Over the past year, the stock recorded a 52-week high of 1361.35 and a low of 970.05, with a trading volume of 261,601 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis

Icici Bank Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.22%, currently trading at 1310.00. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's shares have appreciated by 29.99%, reaching 1310.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.6%
3 Months8.81%
6 Months9.0%
YTD31.2%
1 Year29.99%
30 Dec 2024, 09:04 AM IST ICICI Bank forecasts 1.1% current account deficit for India in FY25 amid trade challenges

https://www.livemint.com/economy/india-current-account-deficit-cad-likely-stay-at-1-1-percent-of-gdp-fy25-icici-bank-report-economy-news-growth-outlook-11735527365180.html

30 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11315.78Support 11298.38
Resistance 21324.57Support 21289.77
Resistance 31333.18Support 31280.98
30 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1462.0, 11.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212020
    Buy15151516
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12353 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 261 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1298.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1315.55 & 1298 yesterday to end at 1307.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.