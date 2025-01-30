Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 1246.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1251.35 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1252 and closed slightly lower at 1246.95. The day's trading witnessed a high of 1255.80 and a low of 1243.40. The market capitalization stood at 883,764.80 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1361.35 and a low of 985.15, with a BSE volume of 269,329 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10465 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 269 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1246.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1255.80 & 1243.40 yesterday to end at 1251.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

