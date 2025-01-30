Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1252 and closed slightly lower at ₹1246.95. The day's trading witnessed a high of ₹1255.80 and a low of ₹1243.40. The market capitalization stood at ₹883,764.80 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹985.15, with a BSE volume of 269,329 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 269 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1255.80 & ₹1243.40 yesterday to end at ₹1251.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend