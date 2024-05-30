Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1111.05 and closed at ₹1126.9. The high for the day was ₹1123.35, and the low was ₹1098.7. The market capitalization was ₹774995.71 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1169.3 and a 52-week low of ₹898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 188192 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1117.27
|Support 1
|1092.22
|Resistance 2
|1132.93
|Support 2
|1082.83
|Resistance 3
|1142.32
|Support 3
|1067.17
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 10.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|14
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 188 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1123.35 & ₹1098.7 yesterday to end at ₹1126.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.