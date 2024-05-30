Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -2.19 %. The stock closed at 1126.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1102.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1111.05 and closed at 1126.9. The high for the day was 1123.35, and the low was 1098.7. The market capitalization was 774995.71 cr, with a 52-week high of 1169.3 and a 52-week low of 898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 188192 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11117.27Support 11092.22
Resistance 21132.93Support 21082.83
Resistance 31142.32Support 31067.17
30 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 10.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222323
    Buy13131413
    Hold5533
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13737 k

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 188 k.

30 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed at ₹1126.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1123.35 & 1098.7 yesterday to end at 1126.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.