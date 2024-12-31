Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1300.05 and closed at ₹1307.15, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1326.90 and a low of ₹1289.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹923,011.6 crore, ICICI Bank's shares traded at a volume of 199,459 on the BSE. The stock is currently below its 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and above its low of ₹970.05.
31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1307.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1326.9 & ₹1289.55 yesterday to end at ₹1293.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.