Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Gains in Trading Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1100.75 and closed at ₹1102.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1120.6, and the low was ₹1097.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹783854.81 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1169.3, and the low was ₹898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 244136 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1120.65, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1114.85
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1120.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1100.67 and ₹1124.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1100.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1124.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: In today's trading session, ICICI Bank's stock price rose by 0.82% to reach ₹1124.00. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have shown an impressive gain of 17.34% to reach the same price of ₹1124.00. In comparison, Nifty has experienced a 20.69% increase to reach 22488.65 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.83%
|3 Months
|3.86%
|6 Months
|19.12%
|YTD
|11.75%
|1 Year
|17.34%
Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 May, 2024: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-30-may-2024-icici-bank-axis-bank-tata-steel-tech-mahindra-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11717065201366.html
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1124.77
|Support 1
|1100.67
|Resistance 2
|1134.93
|Support 2
|1086.73
|Resistance 3
|1148.87
|Support 3
|1076.57
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 9.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|24
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13189 k
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 244 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed at ₹1102.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1120.6 & ₹1097.65 yesterday to end at ₹1102.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.