Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 1114.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1120.65 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1100.75 and closed at 1102.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1120.6, and the low was 1097.65. The market capitalization stood at 783854.81 crore. The 52-week high was 1169.3, and the low was 898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 244136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1120.65, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1114.85

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at 1120.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1100.67 and 1124.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1100.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1124.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: In today's trading session, ICICI Bank's stock price rose by 0.82% to reach 1124.00. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have shown an impressive gain of 17.34% to reach the same price of 1124.00. In comparison, Nifty has experienced a 20.69% increase to reach 22488.65 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.83%
3 Months3.86%
6 Months19.12%
YTD11.75%
1 Year17.34%
31 May 2024, 09:02 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 May, 2024: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-30-may-2024-icici-bank-axis-bank-tata-steel-tech-mahindra-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11717065201366.html

31 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11124.77Support 11100.67
Resistance 21134.93Support 21086.73
Resistance 31148.87Support 31076.57
31 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 9.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222423
    Buy13131313
    Hold5533
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13189 k

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 244 k.

31 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed at ₹1102.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1120.6 & 1097.65 yesterday to end at 1102.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

