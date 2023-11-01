ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Surges in Trading Today

ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1336.05 and closed at ₹1354.45 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹1384.15, while the low was ₹1336.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹67922.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1422.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1049.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 9359 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that its price is ₹1382.25. It has experienced a percent change of 2.05, indicating a positive movement in its price. The net change is 27.8, which means that the stock has increased by this amount.
