ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 2.05 %. The stock closed at 1354.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1382.25 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1336.05 and closed at 1354.45 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 1384.15, while the low was 1336.05. The market capitalization of the company is 67922.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1422.85 and the 52-week low is 1049.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 9359 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1382.25, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹1354.45

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that its price is 1382.25. It has experienced a percent change of 2.05, indicating a positive movement in its price. The net change is 27.8, which means that the stock has increased by this amount.

01 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1354.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 9,359 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,354.45.

