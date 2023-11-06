Hello User
ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Stocks Soar in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1361.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1361.9 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1377.8 and closed at 1369.55. The stock reached a high of 1377.8 and a low of 1360. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is 67020.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1422.85, while the 52-week low is 1049.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 3731 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1361.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1361.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of ICICI Lombard is 1361.9. There has been no net change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained stable. The percent change is also 0, further supporting the stability of the stock price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1369.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the BSE, there were 3,731 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,369.55.

