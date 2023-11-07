ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard shares surge as traders remain optimistic

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's open price was ₹1361.9, and it closed at the same price. The highest price during the day was ₹1384.55, while the lowest was ₹1353.65. The market cap of ICICI Lombard is ₹67848.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1422.85, and the 52-week low was ₹1049.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Lombard was 4775 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock's low price for the day was ₹1357.05, while the high price was ₹1388.
ICICI Lombard is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 1368.9. The bid price for this stock is 1375.0, while the offer price is 1376.4. The bid quantity and offer quantity for this stock are both 500. The open interest for ICICI Lombard is 2904500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Lombard is ₹1380.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 18.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.38%, resulting in a net increase of 18.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.58%
|3 Months
|-0.09%
|6 Months
|27.05%
|YTD
|11.24%
|1 Year
|18.49%
The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is ₹1380.7. There has been a percent change of 1.38, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 18.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 18.8 points. Overall, this data suggests that ICICI Lombard stock has experienced a positive change in value.
On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 4,775 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1361.9.
