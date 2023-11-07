Hello User
ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard shares surge as traders remain optimistic

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:17 AM IST
ICICI Lombard stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 1361.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1380.7 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's open price was 1361.9, and it closed at the same price. The highest price during the day was 1384.55, while the lowest was 1353.65. The market cap of ICICI Lombard is 67848.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1422.85, and the 52-week low was 1049.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Lombard was 4775 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock's low price for the day was 1357.05, while the high price was 1388.

07 Nov 2023, 10:08 AM IST ICICI Lombard November futures opened at 1371.25 as against previous close of 1381.9

ICICI Lombard is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 1368.9. The bid price for this stock is 1375.0, while the offer price is 1376.4. The bid quantity and offer quantity for this stock are both 500. The open interest for ICICI Lombard is 2904500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST ICICI Lombard Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1380.7, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹1361.9

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Lombard is 1380.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 18.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.38%, resulting in a net increase of 18.8.

07 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.58%
3 Months-0.09%
6 Months27.05%
YTD11.24%
1 Year18.49%
07 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1380.7, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹1361.9

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1380.7. There has been a percent change of 1.38, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 18.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 18.8 points. Overall, this data suggests that ICICI Lombard stock has experienced a positive change in value.

07 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1361.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 4,775 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1361.9.

