Wed Nov 08 2023 10:45:00
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

5 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:43 AM IST
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 1379.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1372.7 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI LombardPremium
ICICI Lombard

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1357.05 and closed at 1375.3. The highest price reached during the day was 1388, while the lowest price was 1357.05. The company's market capitalization is 67804.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1422.85, and the 52-week low is 1049.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 5026 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:43:59 AM IST

Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 17.6 (-7.37%) & 2.25 (-16.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.2 (+11.63%) & 19.15 (+18.58%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:35:55 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1372.7-6.45-0.471422.851049.167416.74
08 Nov 2023, 10:28:52 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1372.7, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1379.15

The current price of ICICI Lombard stock is 1372.7. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.45, which means the stock has decreased by 6.45.

08 Nov 2023, 10:24:50 AM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock is 1366, while the high price is 1379.8.

08 Nov 2023, 09:58:33 AM IST

ICICI Lombard Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:52:39 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1370.1, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1379.15

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1370.1. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.66%, resulting in a net change of -9.05.

08 Nov 2023, 09:41:59 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.42%
3 Months-1.21%
6 Months25.58%
YTD11.55%
1 Year18.91%
08 Nov 2023, 09:19:04 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1377.6, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1379.15

The stock price of ICICI Lombard has decreased by 0.11% with a net change of -1.55, currently standing at 1377.6.

08 Nov 2023, 08:16:54 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1375.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 5026 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1375.3.

