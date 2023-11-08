ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1357.05 and closed at ₹1375.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1388, while the lowest price was ₹1357.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹67804.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1422.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1049.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 5026 shares.
Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹17.6 (-7.37%) & ₹2.25 (-16.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹15.2 (+11.63%) & ₹19.15 (+18.58%) respectively.
The current day's low price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock is ₹1366, while the high price is ₹1379.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.42%
|3 Months
|-1.21%
|6 Months
|25.58%
|YTD
|11.55%
|1 Year
|18.91%
On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 5026 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1375.3.
