ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard stock falls in trading today

ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1379.6 and closed at ₹1379.15 on the last day. The stock's highest price was ₹1379.8, while the lowest price was ₹1361. The company's market capitalization is ₹67,109.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1422.85, and the 52-week low was ₹1049.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 1909 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that its price is ₹1365.65. There has been a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.5, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹13.5.
On the last day of ICICI Lombard trading on the BSE, a total of 1909 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1379.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!