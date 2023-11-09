Hello User
ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard stock falls in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 1379.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1365.65 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1379.6 and closed at 1379.15 on the last day. The stock's highest price was 1379.8, while the lowest price was 1361. The company's market capitalization is 67,109.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1422.85, and the 52-week low was 1049.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 1909 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1365.65, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹1379.15

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that its price is 1365.65. There has been a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 13.5.

09 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1379.15 on last trading day

On the last day of ICICI Lombard trading on the BSE, a total of 1909 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1379.15.

