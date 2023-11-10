ICICI Lombard Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1365.65 and closed at ₹1368.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1368.4 and a low of ₹1354.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹66,826.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1422.85 and ₹1049.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4992 shares on the BSE.
10 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST
