ICICI Lombard Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
ICICI Lombard stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 1368.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1359.9 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1365.65 and closed at 1368.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1368.4 and a low of 1354.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 66,826.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1422.85 and 1049.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4992 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1368.35 on last trading day

On the last day of ICICI Lombard's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4992. The closing price for the day was 1368.35.

