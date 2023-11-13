ICICI Lombard Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1353.5 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1374.95 and a low of ₹1352.35 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is ₹66961.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1422.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1049.1. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4043.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.77%
|3 Months
|-0.7%
|6 Months
|20.93%
|YTD
|9.33%
|1 Year
|19.16%
The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is ₹1358.75, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -2.7. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
