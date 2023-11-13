ICICI Lombard Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1353.5 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1374.95 and a low of ₹1352.35 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is ₹66961.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1422.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1049.1. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4043.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.