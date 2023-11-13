Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ICICI Lombard Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 1361.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1358.75 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1353.5 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1374.95 and a low of 1352.35 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is 66961.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1422.85 and the 52-week low is 1049.1. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4043.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.77%
3 Months-0.7%
6 Months20.93%
YTD9.33%
1 Year19.16%
13 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1358.75, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1361.45

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1358.75, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -2.7. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1353.5 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Lombard had a trading volume of 4043 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1353.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.