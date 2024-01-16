 ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Soars on Positive Trading Day | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Soars on Positive Trading Day

8 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 1372.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1381 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard Stock Price TodayPremium
ICICI Lombard Stock Price Today

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1374 and closed at 1372.2. The stock reached a high of 1374.05 and a low of 1354.8. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is currently 66,940.85 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 1491.95 and 1049.1, respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Lombard on that day was 3750 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST

ICICI Lombard January futures opened at 1369.0 as against previous close of 1376.8

ICICI Lombard is currently trading at a spot price of 1380.15. The bid price is 1383.25, with a bid quantity of 500 shares. The offer price is 1384.2, with an offer quantity of 500 shares. The open interest for the stock is 3,600,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Jan 2024, 11:31:08 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

16 Jan 2024, 11:21:25 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1381, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1372.2

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1381. There has been a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 11:12:17 AM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock is 1354.8, while the high price is 1381.55.

16 Jan 2024, 10:53:20 AM IST

Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 16 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1380.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 27.65 (-8.9%) & 34.15 (-10.95%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 16 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 11.6 (+15.42%) & 25.8 (+1.38%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Jan 2024, 10:40:46 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1370.05, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1372.2

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1370.05 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2.15. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.16% and the net decrease in price is 2.15.

16 Jan 2024, 10:34:24 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

16 Jan 2024, 10:21:45 AM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's stock reached a low price of 1354.8 and a high price of 1374.05 on the current day.

16 Jan 2024, 10:14:12 AM IST

ICICI Lombard January futures opened at 1369.0 as against previous close of 1376.8

ICICI Lombard is currently trading at a spot price of 1364.25. The bid price is 1368.0, while the offer price is 1369.2. The offer quantity is 500, and the bid quantity is also 500. The stock has an open interest of 3611000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Jan 2024, 09:53:17 AM IST

ICICI Lombard Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:40:05 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1372.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3750. The closing price for the stock was 1372.2.

Wait for it…

