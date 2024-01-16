ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Soars on Positive Trading Day

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1374 and closed at ₹1372.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1374.05 and a low of ₹1354.8. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is currently ₹66,940.85 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹1491.95 and ₹1049.1, respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Lombard on that day was 3750 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

ICICI Lombard January futures opened at 1369.0 as against previous close of 1376.8 ICICI Lombard is currently trading at a spot price of 1380.15. The bid price is 1383.25, with a bid quantity of 500 shares. The offer price is 1384.2, with an offer quantity of 500 shares. The open interest for the stock is 3,600,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1381, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1372.2 The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is ₹1381. There has been a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock is ₹1354.8, while the high price is ₹1381.55.

Top active options for ICICI Lombard Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 16 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1380.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹27.65 (-8.9%) & ₹34.15 (-10.95%) respectively. Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 16 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹11.6 (+15.42%) & ₹25.8 (+1.38%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1370.05, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1372.2 The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is ₹1370.05 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2.15. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.16% and the net decrease in price is ₹2.15. Click here for ICICI Lombard Profit Loss

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's stock reached a low price of ₹1354.8 and a high price of ₹1374.05 on the current day.

ICICI Lombard January futures opened at 1369.0 as against previous close of 1376.8 ICICI Lombard is currently trading at a spot price of 1364.25. The bid price is 1368.0, while the offer price is 1369.2. The offer quantity is 500, and the bid quantity is also 500. The stock has an open interest of 3611000.

ICICI Lombard Live Updates

ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1372.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3750. The closing price for the stock was ₹1372.2.