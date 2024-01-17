ICICI Lombard Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1374 and closed at ₹1372.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1381.85 and a low of ₹1354.8 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is ₹67563.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1491.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1049.1. On the BSE, a total of 14,710 shares of ICICI Lombard were traded.

