ICICI Lombard Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 1372.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1372.45 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard Stock Price Today

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1374 and closed at 1372.2. The stock reached a high of 1381.85 and a low of 1354.8 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is 67563.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1491.95 and the 52-week low is 1049.1. On the BSE, a total of 14,710 shares of ICICI Lombard were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1372.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,710. The closing price for the day was 1372.2.

