ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard closed today at 1360.1, up 1.69% from yesterday's 1337.45

26 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.69 %. The stock closed at 1337.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1360.1 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1302.95 and closed at 1313.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1340.9 and a low of 1302.95. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is 65787.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1422.85 and 1049.1 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 5359 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed today at ₹1360.1, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹1337.45

Today, ICICI Lombard stock closed at 1360.1, recording a percent change of 1.69. This translates to a net change of 22.65 compared to the previous day's closing price of 1337.45.

17 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1360.122.651.691422.851049.166797.92
17 Oct 2023, 05:39 PM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock reached a low price of 1337.45 and a high price of 1364 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1340.05 as against previous close of 1340.35

ICICI Lombard, a leading insurance company, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 1361.55. The bid price is INR 1360.2, with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is INR 1361.35, with an offer quantity of 1000. The open interest for ICICI Lombard stands at 2,857,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd stock is 1049.05, while the 52-week high price is 1423.30.

17 Oct 2023, 03:04 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1357.35, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹1337.45

The current stock price of ICICI Lombard is 1357.35, with a percent change of 1.49%. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.49% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 19.9, meaning that the stock has increased by 19.9. Overall, the stock of ICICI Lombard is performing well and has experienced a positive change in value.

17 Oct 2023, 02:48 PM IST Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 28.05 (+31.38%) & 10.05 (+44.6%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 1320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.0 (-41.86%) & 6.05 (-47.16%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1356.4, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹1337.45

The current stock price of ICICI Lombard is 1356.4, which represents a 1.42% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 18.95.

17 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock reached a low price of 1337.45 and a high price of 1354.95 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1349.5, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹1337.45

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1349.5, which represents a 0.9% increase. The net change in the stock price is 12.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1312.72
10 Days1309.44
20 Days1325.01
50 Days1339.15
100 Days1312.26
300 Days1220.20
17 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 17 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.8 (+16.16%) & 8.55 (+23.02%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 17 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 1320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.8 (-19.77%) & 8.8 (-23.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1347.6, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1337.45

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1347.6. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.15, which means that the stock has gone up by 10.15.

Click here for ICICI Lombard AGM

17 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1340.05 as against previous close of 1340.35

ICICI Lombard's spot price is 1349.35. The bid price is 1350.7, with a bid quantity of 500. The offer price is 1351.1, with an offer quantity of 1000. The open interest for ICICI Lombard is 2837000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST ICICI Lombard Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1349.3511.90.891422.851049.166269.97
17 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1348.2, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹1337.45

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is 1348.2. It has experienced a 0.8 percent change, with a net change of 10.75.

17 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock's low price for the day was 1337.45, while the high price reached was 1353.05.

17 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.3 (+13.82%) & 8.7 (+25.18%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 1320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.1 (-12.21%) & 9.2 (-19.65%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy88810
Buy6667
Hold5553
Sell3332
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1340.05 as against previous close of 1340.35

ICICI Lombard is currently trading at a spot price of 1349.7. The bid price is 1350.5 and the offer price is 1351.75. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest for ICICI Lombard is 2835500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock had a low price of 1337.45 and a high price of 1353.05 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1351.1, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1337.45

ICICI Lombard stock currently has a price of 1351.1 with a percent change of 1.02. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.02% from its previous closing price. The net change is 13.65, which means that the stock has increased by 13.65 in value.

17 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 17 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.6 (+10.54%) & 8.1 (+16.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 17 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 1320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.9 (-30.81%) & 7.1 (-37.99%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1350.7, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹1337.45

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1350.7. There has been a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.25 units.

17 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1340.05 as against previous close of 1340.35

ICICI Lombard is a stock trading at a spot price of INR 1350.25. The bid price is slightly lower at INR 1349.75, while the offer price is slightly higher at INR 1350.6. The offer quantity is 1000, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 500, showing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The stock has an open interest of 2855500, suggesting the total number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's stock had a low price of 1337.45 and a high price of 1351.10 for the day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST ICICI Lombard Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price NSE Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1346.9, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹1337.45

The current stock price of ICICI Lombard is 1346.9. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 9.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1338.8, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹1313.1

The current stock price of ICICI Lombard is 1338.8. It has experienced a percent change of 1.96, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 25.7, suggesting a positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1313.1 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 5,359 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,313.1.

