ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1381.1 and closed at ₹1374.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1475 and a low of ₹1381.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹71,639.7 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹1491.95 and ₹1049.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 119,542 shares on the BSE.
The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is ₹1455.25, with a percent change of 5.86. This indicates that the stock has increased by 5.86% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 80.6, which means that the stock has gained 80.6 points. Overall, these numbers suggest that the ICICI Lombard stock is performing well and experiencing an upward trend.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ICICI Lombard was 119,542 shares.
