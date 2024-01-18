Hello User
ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 5.86 %. The stock closed at 1374.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1455.25 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard Stock Price Today

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1381.1 and closed at 1374.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1475 and a low of 1381.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 71,639.7 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 1491.95 and 1049.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 119,542 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1455.25, up 5.86% from yesterday's ₹1374.65

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1455.25, with a percent change of 5.86. This indicates that the stock has increased by 5.86% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 80.6, which means that the stock has gained 80.6 points. Overall, these numbers suggest that the ICICI Lombard stock is performing well and experiencing an upward trend.

18 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1374.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ICICI Lombard was 119,542 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,374.65.

