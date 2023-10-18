comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard closed today at 1357.3, down -0.18% from yesterday's 1359.8
ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard closed today at ₹1357.3, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1359.8

27 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1359.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1357.3 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI LombardPremium
ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1341.95 and closed at 1337.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1364 and a low of 1337.45 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is 66,834.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1422.85 and the 52-week low is 1049.1. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 6108 shares.

18 Oct 2023, 06:33:52 PM IST

Today, the closing price of ICICI Lombard stock was 1357.3, which represents a decrease of 0.18% from the previous day's closing price of 1359.8. The net change in price is -2.5.

18 Oct 2023, 06:18:16 PM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1357.3-2.5-0.181422.851049.166660.41
18 Oct 2023, 05:46:56 PM IST

The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock had a low price of 1345.55 and a high price of 1379.95 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:29:09 PM IST

ICICI Lombard is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1359.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 1358.35, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1360.05. There is an offer quantity of 500 and a bid quantity of 500. The open interest for this stock is at 2,833,000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:23:04 PM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd stock is 1049.05000, while the 52-week high price is 1423.30000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:17:30 PM IST

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1358.75 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for ICICI Lombard Shareholdings

18 Oct 2023, 02:48:32 PM IST

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 18 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 1360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.05 (-27.01%) & 7.0 (-42.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 18 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 1320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.15 (+0.5%) & 6.0 (+4.35%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 02:41:33 PM IST

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Lombard is 1360.1, with a percent change of 1.69 and a net change of 22.65. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.69% or 22.65.

18 Oct 2023, 02:34:22 PM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1360.122.651.691422.851049.166797.92
18 Oct 2023, 02:15:28 PM IST

The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock reached a low of 1337.45 and a high of 1364 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 02:05:44 PM IST

ICICI Lombard, a leading insurance company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1360.35. The bid price stands at 1356.0, while the offer price is 1356.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 500 and a bid quantity of 500. With an open interest of 2,841,000, ICICI Lombard is a popular choice among investors in the insurance sector.

18 Oct 2023, 01:53:31 PM IST

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1360.1 with a percent change of 1.69. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.69% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 22.65, indicating that the stock has increased by 22.65 in value. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Oct 2023, 01:43:21 PM IST

ICICI Lombard share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1320.49
10 Days1312.39
20 Days1323.42
50 Days1338.72
100 Days1314.79
300 Days1220.69
18 Oct 2023, 01:24:30 PM IST

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 18 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 1360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 20.8 (-20.31%) & 7.8 (-36.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 18 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 1320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.25 (-18.32%) & 4.6 (-20.0%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 01:20:39 PM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock reached a low of 1337.45 and a high of 1364 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:16:24 PM IST

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1360.1. There has been a 1.69 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 22.65.

18 Oct 2023, 01:04:03 PM IST

ICICI Lombard Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:38:46 PM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1360.122.651.691422.851049.166797.92
18 Oct 2023, 12:34:34 PM IST

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is 1360.1. There has been a 1.69 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22.65.

18 Oct 2023, 12:18:56 PM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock had a low price of 1337.45 and a high price of 1364 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:06:04 PM IST

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 18 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 1360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.0 (-31.03%) & 6.4 (-47.54%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 18 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 1320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.9 (+17.82%) & 6.9 (+20.0%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 11:42:29 AM IST

ICICI Lombard stock has experienced a 1.69% percent increase in price, resulting in a net change of 22.65 rupees. The current price of the stock is 1360.1 rupees.

18 Oct 2023, 11:30:00 AM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1360.122.651.691422.851049.166797.92
18 Oct 2023, 11:26:37 AM IST

ICICI Lombard is currently trading at a spot price of 1360.35. The bid price is 1352.4, with a bid quantity of 1000. The offer price is 1353.95, with an offer quantity of 500. The open interest for ICICI Lombard is 2862000.

18 Oct 2023, 11:13:24 AM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock's low price for the day was 1337.45, while the high price reached 1364.

18 Oct 2023, 11:03:21 AM IST

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1360.1 with a percent change of 1.69. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.69% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 22.65, indicating that the stock has gained 22.65 points. Overall, the stock of ICICI Lombard seems to be performing well, with a positive price movement.

18 Oct 2023, 10:50:12 AM IST

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1360.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 22.75 (-12.84%) & 8.7 (-28.69%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 18 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.5 (-21.74%) & 8.35 (-17.33%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 10:33:17 AM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1360.122.651.691422.851049.166797.92
18 Oct 2023, 10:25:43 AM IST

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is 1360.1. There has been a percent change of 1.69, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 22.65, suggesting an increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 10:11:26 AM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock's low price for the day is 1337.45, while the high price is 1364.

18 Oct 2023, 10:04:57 AM IST

ICICI Lombard, trading at a spot price of 1360.35, has a bid price of 1358.05 and an offer price of 1359.2. The offer quantity is 500 shares, matched by a bid quantity of 500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2,864,000.

18 Oct 2023, 09:58:52 AM IST

ICICI Lombard stock has seen a price increase of 1.69%, resulting in a net change of 22.65. The current price of the stock is 1360.1.

18 Oct 2023, 09:55:57 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:38:14 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.51%
3 Months1.2%
6 Months20.31%
YTD9.99%
1 Year20.14%
18 Oct 2023, 09:14:05 AM IST

The current price of ICICI Lombard stock is 1360.1. This represents a 1.69% increase from the previous price. The net change is 22.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 08:19:29 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1337.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the BSE, there were 6,108 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1337.45.

