ICICI Lombard Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1453.9 and closed at ₹1455.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1462.05, while the lowest was ₹1422.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹70856.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1491.95 and ₹1049.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22,494 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.