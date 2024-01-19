Hello User
ICICI Lombard Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 1455.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1439.35 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard Stock Price Today

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1453.9 and closed at 1455.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1462.05, while the lowest was 1422.4. The market capitalization of the company is 70856.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1491.95 and 1049.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22,494 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1455.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Lombard on the BSE had a volume of 22,494 shares and closed at a price of 1,455.25.

