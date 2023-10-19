ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Lombard opened at ₹1379.95 and closed at ₹1359.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1379.95 and a low of ₹1345.55. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is ₹66696.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1422.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1049.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4073 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of ICICI Lombard stock is ₹1375.4, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 17.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.26% or ₹17.15. Overall, the stock is performing positively in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.43%
|3 Months
|1.26%
|6 Months
|26.24%
|YTD
|9.84%
|1 Year
|18.2%
The current price of ICICI Lombard stock is ₹1373.95. It has seen a percent change of 1.16, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 15.7, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement in the market.
On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the BSE, a total of 4073 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1359.8.
