ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 1358.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1375.4 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard

On the last day of trading, ICICI Lombard opened at 1379.95 and closed at 1359.8. The stock reached a high of 1379.95 and a low of 1345.55. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is 66696.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1422.85, while the 52-week low is 1049.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1375.4, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹1358.25

The current price of ICICI Lombard stock is 1375.4, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 17.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.26% or 17.15. Overall, the stock is performing positively in the market.

19 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST ICICI Lombard Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.43%
3 Months1.26%
6 Months26.24%
YTD9.84%
1 Year18.2%
19 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1373.95, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹1358.25

The current price of ICICI Lombard stock is 1373.95. It has seen a percent change of 1.16, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 15.7, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement in the market.

19 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1359.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the BSE, a total of 4073 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1359.8.

