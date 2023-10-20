ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard shares slump on the stock market

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1373.95 and closed at ₹1358.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1408.85 and a low of ₹1362.25 during the trading day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹67426.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1422.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1049.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 11642 shares.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock reached a low of ₹1359.5 and a high of ₹1385.3 for the day.
The current stock price of ICICI Lombard is ₹1364.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -7.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.53%
|3 Months
|0.97%
|6 Months
|27.45%
|YTD
|10.91%
|1 Year
|20.55%
The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is ₹1372.15, with a percent change of 1.02, and a net change of 13.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information on the stock.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ICICI Lombard was 11,642 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1358.25.
