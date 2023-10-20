Hello User
ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard shares slump on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 1372.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1364.25 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1373.95 and closed at 1358.25. The stock reached a high of 1408.85 and a low of 1362.25 during the trading day. The market capitalization of the company is 67426.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1422.85, while the 52-week low is 1049.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 11642 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock reached a low of 1359.5 and a high of 1385.3 for the day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST ICICI Lombard Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1364.25, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹1372.15

The current stock price of ICICI Lombard is 1364.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -7.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.53%
3 Months0.97%
6 Months27.45%
YTD10.91%
1 Year20.55%
20 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1372.15, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1358.25

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1372.15, with a percent change of 1.02, and a net change of 13.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information on the stock.

20 Oct 2023, 08:26 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1358.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ICICI Lombard was 11,642 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1358.25.

