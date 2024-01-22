ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Stock Plunges on Trading Floor

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1490.1 and closed at ₹1486.25 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1490.1 and a low of ₹1455.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹72,675.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1502.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1049.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 3420 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

ICICI Lombard share price NSE Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1476.3, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1486.25 ICICI Lombard stock is currently priced at ₹1476.3 in the market, with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -9.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock had a low price of ₹1455.15 and a high price of ₹1490.1 on the current day.

Top active options for ICICI Lombard Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 22 Jan 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹9.8 (-45.56%) & ₹12.55 (-53.17%) respectively. Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 22 Jan 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹7.25 (-26.77%) & ₹1.25 (-46.81%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company 1476.3 -9.95 -0.67 1502.5 1049.1 72504.8

ICICI Lombard share price NSE Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1476.3, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1486.25 The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is ₹1476.3. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -9.95, meaning that the stock has decreased by 9.95 points.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock had a low price of ₹1455.15 and a high price of ₹1490.10 for the current day.

ICICI Lombard January futures opened at 1487.05 as against previous close of 1486.4 ICICI Lombard is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1473.15. The bid price stands at Rs. 1471.2 with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is Rs. 1474.1 with an offer quantity of 2000. The open interest for the stock is 3,331,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ICICI Lombard Live Updates ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSUR COM More Information

ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1476.3, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1486.25 The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is ₹1476.3. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -9.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹9.95.

ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.66% 3 Months -2.28% 6 Months 5.49% YTD 4.71% 1 Year 27.13%

ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1476.3, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1486.25 The current price of ICICI Lombard stock is ₹1476.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -9.95.

ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1486.25 on last trading day On the last day of trading, ICICI Lombard recorded a volume of 3420 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1486.25.