ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Stock Plunges on Trading Floor

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:18 AM IST Trade
ICICI Lombard stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 1486.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1476.3 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard Stock Price Today

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1490.1 and closed at 1486.25 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1490.1 and a low of 1455.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 72,675.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1502.5 and the 52-week low is 1049.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 3420 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price NSE Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1476.3, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1486.25

ICICI Lombard stock is currently priced at 1476.3 in the market, with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -9.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

22 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock had a low price of 1455.15 and a high price of 1490.1 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 22 Jan 10:50 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 9.8 (-45.56%) & 12.55 (-53.17%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 22 Jan 10:50 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 7.25 (-26.77%) & 1.25 (-46.81%) respectively.

22 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1476.3-9.95-0.671502.51049.172504.8
22 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST ICICI Lombard January futures opened at 1487.05 as against previous close of 1486.4

ICICI Lombard is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1473.15. The bid price stands at Rs. 1471.2 with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is Rs. 1474.1 with an offer quantity of 2000. The open interest for the stock is 3,331,500.

22 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST ICICI Lombard Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.66%
3 Months-2.28%
6 Months5.49%
YTD4.71%
1 Year27.13%
22 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1486.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Lombard recorded a volume of 3420 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1486.25.

