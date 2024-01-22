ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Stock Plunges on Trading Floor

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1490.1 and closed at ₹1486.25 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1490.1 and a low of ₹1455.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹72,675.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1502.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1049.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 3420 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 22 Jan 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹9.8 (-45.56%) & ₹12.55 (-53.17%) respectively.
Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 22 Jan 10:50 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹7.25 (-26.77%) & ₹1.25 (-46.81%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
ICICI Lombard is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1473.15. The bid price stands at Rs. 1471.2 with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is Rs. 1474.1 with an offer quantity of 2000. The open interest for the stock is 3,331,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
On the last day of trading, ICICI Lombard recorded a volume of 3420 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1486.25.
