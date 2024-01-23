Hello User
ICICI Lombard Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 1486.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1476.3 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard Stock Price Today

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1490.1 and closed at 1486.25 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1490.1, while the lowest price was 1455.15. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is currently 72,675.96 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1502.5, and the 52-week low is 1049.1. A total of 3420 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1486.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ICICI Lombard was 3420 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1486.25.

