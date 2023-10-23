comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Soars on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Soars on Positive Trading Day

18 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 1387.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1405.25 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI LombardPremium
ICICI Lombard

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's opening price was 1385.3 and the closing price was 1372.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1398, while the lowest price was 1359.5. The company's market capitalization is 68195.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1422.85, and the 52-week low is 1049.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 14820 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:43:21 PM IST

ICICI Lombard share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1363.09
10 Days1337.91
20 Days1322.80
50 Days1337.71
100 Days1325.12
300 Days1223.49
23 Oct 2023, 01:42:46 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 01:23:45 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 01:22:14 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 01:00:55 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:50:34 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:40:04 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:39:18 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:31:07 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:25:24 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:05:42 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 11:41:25 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 11:40:58 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 11:35:49 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 11:30:47 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 11:25:07 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:49:42 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:46:03 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:44:08 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:25:29 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:17:13 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:00:56 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:00:15 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 09:35:29 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.65%
3 Months0.42%
6 Months31.01%
YTD12.24%
1 Year20.4%
23 Oct 2023, 09:23:13 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 08:04:42 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1372.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 14,820. The closing price for the day was 1372.15.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App