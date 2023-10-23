ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Soars on Positive Trading Day

ICICI Lombard share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1363.09 10 Days 1337.91 20 Days 1322.80 50 Days 1337.71 100 Days 1325.12 300 Days 1223.49

ICICI Lombard share price NSE Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1405.25, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹1387.8 ICICI Lombard stock has a current price of ₹1405.25. It has experienced a 1.26% increase in stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.45. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock is ₹1385.7, while the high price is ₹1410.65.

Top active options for ICICI Lombard Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.6 (+73.79%) & ₹5.8 (+65.71%) respectively. Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.45 (-47.06%) & ₹0.85 (-48.48%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1407.55, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹1387.8 The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is ₹1407.55. There has been a percent change of 1.42, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.75, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹19.75.

ICICI Lombard Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1395.05 as against previous close of 1387.15 ICICI Lombard is a stock trading at a spot price of 1399.95. The bid price for the stock is 1396.35, while the offer price is 1397.55. There are 500 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 500 shares available for sale at the bid price. The stock has an open interest of 2320500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1404.85, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹1387.8 According to the current data, the stock price of ICICI Lombard has increased by 1.23% or ₹17.05. The current stock price is ₹1404.85. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company 1401.0 13.2 0.95 1422.85 1049.1 68806.63

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock reached a low of ₹1385.7 and a high of ₹1410.65 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for ICICI Lombard Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 23 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.35 (+42.76%) & ₹4.8 (+37.14%) respectively. Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 23 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹1320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.45 (-47.06%) & ₹0.65 (-60.61%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company 1398.0 10.2 0.73 1422.85 1049.1 68659.29

ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1400.6, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1387.8 ICICI Lombard stock is currently trading at ₹1400.6 with a 0.92% increase in price. The net change for the stock is 12.8. Click here for ICICI Lombard News

ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1395.05 as against previous close of 1387.15 ICICI Lombard is currently trading at a spot price of 1398.4. The bid price is 1394.35 and the offer price is 1395.7. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 1000. The open interest is 2346500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock reached a low of ₹1385.7 and a high of ₹1410.65 today.

ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1399.15, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1387.8 ICICI Lombard stock is currently priced at ₹1399.15 with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 11.35. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a gain of 0.82% and an increase of 11.35 points.

Top active options for ICICI Lombard Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 23 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.9 (+22.76%) & ₹4.35 (+24.29%) respectively. Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 23 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.5 (-69.7%) & ₹0.45 (-47.06%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1400.05, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹1387.8 The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is ₹1400.05 with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 12.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.88% from its previous value and has gained 12.25 points.

ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company 1400.0 12.2 0.88 1422.85 1049.1 68757.51

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock's low price today was ₹1385.7 and the high price was ₹1410.65.

ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1395.05 as against previous close of 1387.15 ICICI Lombard is currently trading at a spot price of 1389.8. The bid price stands at 1390.5 with a bid quantity of 500 shares, while the offer price is 1392.0 with an offer quantity of 500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2390000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1389.7, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1387.8 The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is ₹1389.7. There has been a percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 1.9 points.

ICICI Lombard Live Updates

ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.65% 3 Months 0.42% 6 Months 31.01% YTD 12.24% 1 Year 20.4%

ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1396.2, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1387.8 The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹1396.2, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 8.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.