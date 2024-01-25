ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard shares plummet as investors lose confidence

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1473.55 and closed at ₹1480. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1513.7, while the lowest was ₹1471.8. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹74189.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are at ₹1502.5 and ₹1049.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 104750 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.