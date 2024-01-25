Hello User
ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard shares plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
ICICI Lombard stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1508.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1507 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard Stock Price Today

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1473.55 and closed at 1480. The highest price reached during the day was 1513.7, while the lowest was 1471.8. The company's market capitalization stands at 74189.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are at 1502.5 and 1049.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 104750 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1507, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1508.9

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that its price is 1507. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, indicating a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

25 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1480 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 104,750 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1480. This information provides a snapshot of the trading activity and closing value for ICICI Lombard on that particular day.

