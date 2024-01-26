Hello User
ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Stock Slumps on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 1508.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1486.65 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard Stock Price Today

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1507 and closed at 1508.9 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1512 and a low of 1477.35. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is 73187.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1502.5 and 1049.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock is 8628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1486.65, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹1508.9

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is 1486.65 with a percent change of -1.47. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.47% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -22.25, indicating a decrease of 22.25 from the previous day's closing price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:28 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1508.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the BSE, a total of 8,628 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,508.9.

