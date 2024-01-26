ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Stock Slumps on Negative Trading Day

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1507 and closed at ₹1508.9 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1512 and a low of ₹1477.35. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is ₹73187.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1502.5 and ₹1049.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock is 8628 shares.
The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is ₹1486.65 with a percent change of -1.47. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.47% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -22.25, indicating a decrease of ₹22.25 from the previous day's closing price.
On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the BSE, a total of 8,628 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,508.9.
