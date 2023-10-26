Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard closed today at 1362, down -0.17% from yesterday's 1364.3

28 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1364.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1362 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1405.4 and closed at 1401.55, with a high of 1407.4 and a low of 1349.4. The market capitalization of the company is 67,547.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1422.85 and the 52-week low is 1049.1. On the BSE, a total of 32,430 shares were traded for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price NSE Live :ICICI Lombard closed today at ₹1362, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1364.3

26 Oct 2023, 06:26 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1362.0-2.3-0.171422.851049.166891.24
26 Oct 2023, 05:47 PM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock's low price for the day was 1339.4 and the high price was 1369.65.

26 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1368.65 as against previous close of 1379.1

ICICI Lombard is a stock with a spot price of 1354.6. The bid price is 1354.55 and the offer price is 1357.05. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for this stock is 620,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd stock is 1049.05, while the 52 week high price is 1423.30.

26 Oct 2023, 03:08 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1351.15, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹1364.3

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1351.15. There has been a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.15, which means the stock has decreased by 13.15.

26 Oct 2023, 02:43 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1352.0-12.3-0.91422.851049.166400.11
26 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 26 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.6 (-78.71%) & 0.05 (-96.97%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 26 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.0 (-87.92%) & 0.4 (-55.56%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's stock reached a low of 1339.4 and a high of 1369.65 for the day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1351.9, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹1364.3

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Lombard is 1351.9. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.91, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -12.4, further suggesting a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1368.65 as against previous close of 1379.1

ICICI Lombard is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1354.5. The bid price stands at 1352.3, while the offer price is 1353.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 1000 and a bid quantity of 500. The open interest is 607500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:56 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1354.35, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹1364.3

Based on the current data, the ICICI Lombard stock is priced at 1354.35. There has been a percent change of -0.73, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.95, meaning the stock has decreased by that amount.

26 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1375.91
10 Days1348.20
20 Days1325.63
50 Days1337.87
100 Days1327.28
300 Days1224.12
26 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 26 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1380.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-96.97%) & 0.3 (-96.23%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 26 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.5 (-54.36%) & 0.1 (-77.78%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock reached a low price of 1339.4 and a high price of 1369.65 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1361.4, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1364.3

ICICI Lombard stock is currently priced at 1361.4 with a net change of -2.9. The percentage change in the stock price is -0.21%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST ICICI Lombard Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:49 PM IST ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1368.65 as against previous close of 1379.1

ICICI Lombard is a stock trading at a spot price of 1364. The bid price is 1362.6, offering a lower price to buy the stock, while the offer price is 1364.35, representing the higher price at which the stock can be sold. The bid quantity is 1000, indicating a higher demand for the stock, while the offer quantity is 500. The stock has an open interest of 747,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1363.45-0.85-0.061422.851049.166962.45
26 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1363.45, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1364.3

ICICI Lombard stock is currently trading at a price of 1363.45. It has experienced a slight decrease in percentage change, with a decline of 0.06%. The net change in the stock price is -0.85.

26 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's stock reached a low price of 1339.4 and a high price of 1369.65 for the day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:06 PM IST Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1380.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.25 (-84.85%) & 0.1 (-98.74%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.1 (-75.84%) & 0.1 (-88.89%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy8889
Buy6666
Hold5554
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1360.6, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1364.3

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Lombard is 1360.6. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.7, suggesting a decrease of 3.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1368.65 as against previous close of 1379.1

ICICI Lombard, one of the leading insurance companies in India, is currently trading at a spot price of 1358.95. The bid price stands at 1358.0, while the offer price is 1359.95. The market currently has an offer quantity of 500 and a bid quantity of 500. The open interest for ICICI Lombard is at 721500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1359.65-4.65-0.341422.851049.166775.82
26 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock is 1339.4, while the high price is 1369.65.

26 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1357.35, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1364.3

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1357.35 with a percent change of -0.51. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.51% compared to the previous trading session. Additionally, the net change is -6.95, meaning that the stock has decreased by 6.95 in value. Overall, these numbers suggest a slight decline in the stock's performance.

26 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1355.1-9.2-0.671422.851049.166552.36
26 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 1380.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.15 (-98.11%) & 0.15 (-90.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-77.78%) & 0.05 (-94.44%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price NSE Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1356.2, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹1364.3

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is 1356.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.59 and a net change of -8.1.

26 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's stock reached a low of 1339.4 and a high of 1369.65 today.

26 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1360.15, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1364.3

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1360.15, with a percent change of -0.3%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.15, suggesting a decline of 4.15 in the stock price.

Click here for ICICI Lombard Profit Loss

26 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1368.65 as against previous close of 1379.1

ICICI Lombard is currently trading at a spot price of 1357.5. The bid price is 1357.05 and the offer price is 1358.7. The offer quantity is 500 and the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest for the stock is 716500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST ICICI Lombard Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.32%
3 Months4.83%
6 Months28.72%
YTD11.44%
1 Year19.44%
26 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1362.5, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1364.3

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Lombard is 1362.5, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -1.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1401.55 on last trading day

On the last day of ICICI Lombard's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 32,430 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 1401.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.