ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard closed today at ₹1351, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1353.5

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1339.4 and closed at ₹1364.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1369.65 and a low of ₹1339.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹66,927.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1422.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1049.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 9410 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard closed today at ₹1351, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1353.5 Today, the closing price of ICICI Lombard stock was ₹1351, which represents a decrease of 0.18% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1353.5. The net change in the stock price was -2.5.

ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company 1351.0 -2.5 -0.18 1422.85 1049.1 66351.0

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock had a low price of ₹1351 and a high price of ₹1371.7 on the current day.

ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1358.0 as against previous close of 1360.95 ICICI Lombard, an insurance company in India, is currently trading at a spot price of 1358. The bid price is slightly higher at 1363.1, while the offer price is 1364.5. There are 500 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 1000 shares available at the bid price. The open interest for ICICI Lombard is 2,746,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1358, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1353.5 The current stock price of ICICI Lombard is ₹1358 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 4.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% from its previous value and has gained 4.5 points.

Top active options for ICICI Lombard Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹19.95 (-19.72%) & ₹4.15 (-29.06%) respectively. Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹10.5 (-28.57%) & ₹25.9 (-19.44%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company 1357.8 4.3 0.32 1422.85 1049.1 66684.97

ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1359.35, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1353.5 The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is ₹1359.35. There has been a 0.43% percent change, resulting in a net change of 5.85. Click here for ICICI Lombard Key Metrics

ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1358.0 as against previous close of 1360.95 ICICI Lombard is a stock trading at a spot price of 1358.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 1363.85, while the offer price is 1365.95. There are 500 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 500 shares available for sale at the bid price. The stock has a high open interest of 2,740,000, indicating significant trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's stock had a low price of ₹1351.25 and a high price of ₹1371.7 on the current day.

ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1360, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1353.5 The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is ₹1360, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 6.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

ICICI Lombard share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1376.81 10 Days 1353.25 20 Days 1328.05 50 Days 1338.03 100 Days 1329.10 300 Days 1224.75

Top active options for ICICI Lombard Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹21.6 (-13.08%) & ₹4.3 (-26.5%) respectively. Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹10.25 (-30.27%) & ₹25.9 (-19.44%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's stock had a low price of ₹1351.25 and a high price of ₹1371.7 on the current day.

ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1363.15, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹1353.5 Based on the current data, the stock price of ICICI Lombard is ₹1363.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1358.0 as against previous close of 1360.95 ICICI Lombard's spot price is currently at 1364.25. The bid price is 1369.8, and the offer price is 1371.35. The offer quantity is 500, while the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest stands at 2738000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ICICI Lombard Live Updates ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSUR COM More Information

ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company 1363.25 9.75 0.72 1422.85 1049.1 66952.63

ICICI Lombard share price NSE Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1363.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1353.5 The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is ₹1363.35. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 9.85, which represents the actual change in price. Overall, the stock is showing a slight positive movement.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's stock had a low price of ₹1351.25 and a high price of ₹1371.7.

Top active options for ICICI Lombard Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹24.35 (-2.01%) & ₹5.05 (-13.68%) respectively. Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹10.9 (-25.85%) & ₹26.4 (-17.88%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1365.5, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹1353.5 The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is ₹1365.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12, suggesting that the stock has gained 12 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum in its value.

ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company 1364.0 10.5 0.78 1422.85 1049.1 66989.46

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock's low price for the day was ₹1351.25, while the high price reached ₹1371.7.

ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1365.65, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹1353.5 The current stock price of ICICI Lombard is ₹1365.65 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 12.15. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.9% and the price has risen by ₹12.15. This suggests that the stock is performing well and investors are showing confidence in the company. Click here for ICICI Lombard Dividend

Top active options for ICICI Lombard Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹23.0 (-7.44%) & ₹47.25 (+7.63%) respectively. Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.65 (-13.95%) & ₹27.0 (-16.02%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ICICI Lombard share price NSE Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1363, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1353.5

ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company 1363.0 9.5 0.7 1422.85 1049.1 66940.35

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's stock reached a low of ₹1351.25 and a high of ₹1371.7 on the current day.

ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1362, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1364.3 The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is ₹1362. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.3, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.3.

ICICI Lombard Live Updates ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSUR COM More Information

ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.21% 3 Months 4.78% 6 Months 27.16% YTD 9.61% 1 Year 17.48%

ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1362, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1364.3 As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Lombard is ₹1362. There has been a decrease in the price by 0.17% or ₹2.3.

ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1364.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading, ICICI Lombard on the BSE had a volume of 9410 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1364.3.