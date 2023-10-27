Hello User
ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard closed today at 1351, down -0.18% from yesterday's 1353.5

27 Oct 2023
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1353.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1351 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1339.4 and closed at 1364.3. The stock reached a high of 1369.65 and a low of 1339.4. The market capitalization of the company is 66,927.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1422.85, while the 52-week low is 1049.1. The stock had a BSE volume of 9410 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard closed today at ₹1351, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1353.5

Today, the closing price of ICICI Lombard stock was 1351, which represents a decrease of 0.18% compared to the previous day's closing price of 1353.5. The net change in the stock price was -2.5.

27 Oct 2023, 06:21 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1351.0-2.5-0.181422.851049.166351.0
27 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock had a low price of 1351 and a high price of 1371.7 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:37 PM IST ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1358.0 as against previous close of 1360.95

ICICI Lombard, an insurance company in India, is currently trading at a spot price of 1358. The bid price is slightly higher at 1363.1, while the offer price is 1364.5. There are 500 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 1000 shares available at the bid price. The open interest for ICICI Lombard is 2,746,500 shares.

27 Oct 2023, 03:00 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1358, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1353.5

The current stock price of ICICI Lombard is 1358 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 4.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% from its previous value and has gained 4.5 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 19.95 (-19.72%) & 4.15 (-29.06%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 10.5 (-28.57%) & 25.9 (-19.44%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1357.84.30.321422.851049.166684.97
27 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1359.35, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1353.5

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1359.35. There has been a 0.43% percent change, resulting in a net change of 5.85.

27 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1358.0 as against previous close of 1360.95

ICICI Lombard is a stock trading at a spot price of 1358.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 1363.85, while the offer price is 1365.95. There are 500 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 500 shares available for sale at the bid price. The stock has a high open interest of 2,740,000, indicating significant trading activity.

27 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's stock had a low price of 1351.25 and a high price of 1371.7 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1360, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1353.5

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is 1360, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 6.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

27 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Simple Moving Average

5 Days1376.81
10 Days1353.25
20 Days1328.05
50 Days1338.03
100 Days1329.10
300 Days1224.75
27 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.6 (-13.08%) & 4.3 (-26.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 10.25 (-30.27%) & 25.9 (-19.44%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's stock had a low price of 1351.25 and a high price of 1371.7 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1363.15, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹1353.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of ICICI Lombard is 1363.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST ICICI Lombard October futures opened at 1358.0 as against previous close of 1360.95

ICICI Lombard's spot price is currently at 1364.25. The bid price is 1369.8, and the offer price is 1371.35. The offer quantity is 500, while the bid quantity is also 500. The open interest stands at 2738000.

27 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST ICICI Lombard Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1363.259.750.721422.851049.166952.63
27 Oct 2023, 12:29 PM IST ICICI Lombard share price NSE Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1363.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1353.5

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1363.35. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 9.85, which represents the actual change in price. Overall, the stock is showing a slight positive movement.

27 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's stock had a low price of 1351.25 and a high price of 1371.7.

27 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 24.35 (-2.01%) & 5.05 (-13.68%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 10.9 (-25.85%) & 26.4 (-17.88%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 11:57 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1365.5, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹1353.5

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1365.5. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12, suggesting that the stock has gained 12 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum in its value.

27 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1364.010.50.781422.851049.166989.46
27 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock's low price for the day was 1351.25, while the high price reached 1371.7.

27 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1365.65, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹1353.5

The current stock price of ICICI Lombard is 1365.65 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 12.15. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.9% and the price has risen by 12.15. This suggests that the stock is performing well and investors are showing confidence in the company.

27 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 23.0 (-7.44%) & 47.25 (+7.63%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.65 (-13.95%) & 27.0 (-16.02%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price NSE Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1363, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1353.5

27 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1363.09.50.71422.851049.166940.35
27 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's stock reached a low of 1351.25 and a high of 1371.7 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1362, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1364.3

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is 1362. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.3, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 2.3.

27 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST ICICI Lombard Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis

1 Week-0.21%
3 Months4.78%
6 Months27.16%
YTD9.61%
1 Year17.48%
27 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1362, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1364.3

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Lombard is 1362. There has been a decrease in the price by 0.17% or 2.3.

27 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1364.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Lombard on the BSE had a volume of 9410 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1364.3.

