LIVE UPDATES

ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Surges in Trading Today

10 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 1482.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1483.35 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard Stock Price Today
ICICI Lombard Stock Price Today

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Lombard opened at 1507 and closed at 1508.9. The stock had a high of 1512 and a low of 1477.35. The market capitalization of the company is 73187.19 crore. The 52-week high for ICICI Lombard is 1513.7 and the 52-week low is 1049.1. The stock had a trading volume of 8628 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:23:07 AM IST

ICICI Lombard January futures opened at 1480.05 as against previous close of 1491.6

ICICI Lombard is a stock trading at a spot price of 1485.05. The bid price is 1495.9, indicating the highest price a trader is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 1497.75, indicating the lowest price a trader is willing to sell the stock for. The offer quantity is 500, representing the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price. The bid quantity is also 500, representing the number of shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest is 3281000, representing the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:17:36 AM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock had a low price of 1470 and a high price of 1492.65 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:11:08 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1483.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1482.05

ICICI Lombard stock is currently trading at a price of 1483.35, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:40:35 AM IST

Top active options for ICICI Lombard

Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 29 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 43.5 (+4.69%) & 13.65 (+5.81%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 29 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 43.05 (+8.6%) & 5.4 (+38.46%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:30:35 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company1490.758.70.591513.71049.173214.47
29 Jan 2024, 10:25:04 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price NSE Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1489.8, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1482.05

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1489.8. There has been a 0.52 percent change, with a net change of 7.75.

29 Jan 2024, 10:10:45 AM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock reached a low price of 1470 and a high price of 1492.65 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:07:23 AM IST

ICICI Lombard Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 10:06:24 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1490.9, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1482.05

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1490.9 with a 0.6% percent change and a net change of 8.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.6% and the net change is 8.85.

29 Jan 2024, 10:02:21 AM IST

ICICI Lombard January futures opened at 1480.05 as against previous close of 1491.6

ICICI Lombard, a leading insurance company in India, has a spot price of 1487. The bid price is 1494.05, and the offer price is 1495.15. Both the bid and offer quantities are 500. The open interest for ICICI Lombard is 3,260,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:42:47 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.93%
3 Months-2.34%
6 Months9.17%
YTD4.37%
1 Year30.37%
29 Jan 2024, 09:22:28 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1487, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1482.05

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1487. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 08:18:02 AM IST

ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1508.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,628. The closing price for the shares was 1,508.9.

