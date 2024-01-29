ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Surges in Trading Today

ICICI Lombard January futures opened at 1480.05 as against previous close of 1491.6 ICICI Lombard is a stock trading at a spot price of 1485.05. The bid price is 1495.9, indicating the highest price a trader is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 1497.75, indicating the lowest price a trader is willing to sell the stock for. The offer quantity is 500, representing the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price. The bid quantity is also 500, representing the number of shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest is 3281000, representing the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock had a low price of ₹1470 and a high price of ₹1492.65 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1483.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1482.05 ICICI Lombard stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1483.35, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Top active options for ICICI Lombard Top active call options for ICICI Lombard at 29 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹43.5 (+4.69%) & ₹13.65 (+5.81%) respectively. Top active put options for ICICI Lombard at 29 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹43.05 (+8.6%) & ₹5.4 (+38.46%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Lombard share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company 1490.75 8.7 0.59 1513.7 1049.1 73214.47

ICICI Lombard share price NSE Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1489.8, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1482.05 The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is ₹1489.8. There has been a 0.52 percent change, with a net change of 7.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock reached a low price of ₹1470 and a high price of ₹1492.65 on the current day.

ICICI Lombard Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1490.9, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1482.05 The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is ₹1490.9 with a 0.6% percent change and a net change of 8.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.6% and the net change is ₹8.85. Click here for ICICI Lombard Dividend

ICICI Lombard January futures opened at 1480.05 as against previous close of 1491.6 ICICI Lombard, a leading insurance company in India, has a spot price of 1487. The bid price is 1494.05, and the offer price is 1495.15. Both the bid and offer quantities are 500. The open interest for ICICI Lombard is 3,260,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.93% 3 Months -2.34% 6 Months 9.17% YTD 4.37% 1 Year 30.37%

ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1487, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1482.05 The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is ₹1487. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.