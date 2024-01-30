ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard stock sees gains in trading today

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Lombard opened at ₹1471.35 and closed at ₹1482.05. The stock had a high of ₹1493.95 and a low of ₹1470. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is ₹73,332.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1513.7 and the 52-week low is ₹1049.1. The stock had a trading volume of 3982 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is ₹1502.6, which represents a 0.87% increase. The net change is 13. This information suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.13%
|3 Months
|-2.04%
|6 Months
|7.46%
|YTD
|4.84%
|1 Year
|31.56%
The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is ₹1489.6. There has been a 0.51 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 7.55.
On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 3,982 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,482.05.
