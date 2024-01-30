Hello User
ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 1489.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1502.6 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard Stock Price Today

ICICI Lombard Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Lombard opened at 1471.35 and closed at 1482.05. The stock had a high of 1493.95 and a low of 1470. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is 73,332.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1513.7 and the 52-week low is 1049.1. The stock had a trading volume of 3982 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price update :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1502.6, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹1489.6

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1502.6, which represents a 0.87% increase. The net change is 13. This information suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in price.

30 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST ICICI Lombard Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.13%
3 Months-2.04%
6 Months7.46%
YTD4.84%
1 Year31.56%
30 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1489.6, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1482.05

The current data of ICICI Lombard stock shows that the stock price is 1489.6. There has been a 0.51 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 7.55.

30 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1482.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Lombard on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 3,982 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,482.05.

