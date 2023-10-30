ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Stock Dips in Trading Today

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1371.7 and closed at ₹1353.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1371.7, while the lowest price was ₹1351. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is ₹66,387.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1422.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1049.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2437 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.05%
|3 Months
|2.49%
|6 Months
|25.78%
|YTD
|9.75%
|1 Year
|16.81%
The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is ₹1344.9. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.75, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹11.75.
On the last day of trading, the ICICI Lombard BSE volume was 2437 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1353.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!