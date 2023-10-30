Hello User
ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
ICICI Lombard stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 1356.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1344.9 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1371.7 and closed at 1353.5. The highest price reached during the day was 1371.7, while the lowest price was 1351. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is 66,387.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1422.85, and the 52-week low is 1049.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.05%
3 Months2.49%
6 Months25.78%
YTD9.75%
1 Year16.81%
30 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1344.9, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1356.65

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1344.9. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.75, meaning that the stock has decreased by 11.75.

30 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1353.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the ICICI Lombard BSE volume was 2437 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1353.5.

