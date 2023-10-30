ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Stock Dips in Trading Today

On the last day, ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1371.7 and closed at ₹1353.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1371.7, while the lowest price was ₹1351. The market capitalization of ICICI Lombard is ₹66,387.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1422.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1049.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.