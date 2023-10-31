ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Soars on Positive Trading Day

ICICI Lombard's stock opened at ₹1377.7 and closed at ₹1356.65 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1377.7, while the lowest price was ₹1333. The market capitalization of the company is ₹66,126.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹1422.85 and ₹1049.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4140 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.42%
|3 Months
|1.45%
|6 Months
|25.52%
|YTD
|9.52%
|1 Year
|16.33%
The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is ₹1372.7, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 18.25. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.35% and has gained 18.25 points.
