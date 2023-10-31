Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ICICI Lombard share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Lombard Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Lombard stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 1354.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1372.7 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Lombard stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard's stock opened at 1377.7 and closed at 1356.65 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1377.7, while the lowest price was 1333. The market capitalization of the company is 66,126.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 1422.85 and 1049.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.42%
3 Months1.45%
6 Months25.52%
YTD9.52%
1 Year16.33%
31 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Today :ICICI Lombard trading at ₹1372.7, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1354.45

The current data for ICICI Lombard stock shows that the price is 1372.7, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 18.25. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.35% and has gained 18.25 points.

31 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST ICICI Lombard share price Live :ICICI Lombard closed at ₹1356.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Lombard on the BSE had a volume of 4140 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1356.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.