ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's stock opened at ₹525 and closed at ₹524.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹527.15, while the lowest was ₹523.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹75,566.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹615.55 and ₹380.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.