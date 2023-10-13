Hello User
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 524.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 524.9 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's stock opened at 525 and closed at 524.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 527.15, while the lowest was 523.6. The market capitalization of the company is 75,566.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 615.55 and 380.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed at ₹524.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on the BSE, a total of 7278 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 524.6.

