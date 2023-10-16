comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed today at 530.5, up 1.51% from yesterday's 522.6
BackBack

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed today at ₹530.5, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹522.6

28 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 522.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 530.5 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Prudential Life InsurancePremium
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

The stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance opened at 525 and closed at 524.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 527.15, while the lowest was 520. The market capitalization of the company is 75,227.78 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 615.55, and the 52-week low is 380.95. On the BSE, a total volume of 18,312 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:35:53 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price update :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed today at ₹530.5, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹522.6

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock closed today at 530.5, reflecting a 1.51% increase from the previous day's closing price of 522.6. The net change in the stock price was calculated at 7.9.

16 Oct 2023, 05:31:06 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock is 522.6, while the high price is 533.4.

16 Oct 2023, 03:23:59 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance October futures opened at 525.0 as against previous close of 523.7

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently trading at a spot price of 531.45. The bid price is 531.5, and the offer price is 531.8. The offer quantity is 1500, and the bid quantity is also 1500. The stock has an open interest of 9750000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:21:51 PM IST

Icici Prudential Life Insurance Comp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd stock is 380.70, while the 52-week high price is 615.60.

16 Oct 2023, 03:12:14 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price update :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹530.95, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹522.6

The current data for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that its price is 530.95. There has been a 1.6% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 8.35.

16 Oct 2023, 02:40:38 PM IST

Top active options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Top active call options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.55 (+26.14%) & 3.7 (+27.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.15 (-46.25%) & 6.8 (-35.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:28:59 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹532.35, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹522.6

The current stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is 532.35. There has been a 1.87% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.75.

16 Oct 2023, 02:17:53 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock's low price today was 522.6, while its high price was 533.4.

16 Oct 2023, 02:04:07 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance October futures opened at 525.0 as against previous close of 523.7

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently trading at a spot price of 530.25. The bid price is 531.15 and the offer price is 531.6. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1500. The open interest for the stock is 9715500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:59:31 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price NSE Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹532.3, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹522.6

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock has a current price of 532.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.86, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.7, which means the stock has gained 9.7 points.

16 Oct 2023, 01:30:24 PM IST

Top active options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Top active call options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 16 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.45 (+23.86%) & 3.4 (+17.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 16 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.45 (-38.75%) & 7.75 (-26.89%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:16:37 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock is 522.6, while the high price is 533.4.

16 Oct 2023, 01:02:36 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price update :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹530.4, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹522.6

The current stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is 530.4, with a net change of 7.8, representing a 1.49 percent increase. This data indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in the market.

16 Oct 2023, 12:53:17 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:44:13 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance October futures opened at 525.0 as against previous close of 523.7

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently trading at a spot price of 530.9. The bid price is 531.3 and the offer price is 531.8. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest is 9724500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:34:17 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹530.15, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹522.6

The current stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is 530.15. It has experienced a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 7.55. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.44% and has gained 7.55 points.

16 Oct 2023, 12:22:15 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock had a low price of 522.6 and a high price of 533.4 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 12:11:54 PM IST

Top active options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Top active call options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.85 (+32.95%) & 3.75 (+29.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.4 (-40.0%) & 7.5 (-29.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:56:46 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price NSE Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹531.15, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹522.6

The current data for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the stock price is 531.15. It has experienced a percent change of 1.64, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 8.55, suggesting a significant increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:23:25 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance October futures opened at 525.0 as against previous close of 523.7

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (stock symbol: ICICIPRULI) is currently trading at a spot price of 531.45. The bid price is 531.3 with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is 531.7 with an offer quantity of 1500. The open interest stands at 9,786,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:15:55 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock had a low price of 522.6 and a high price of 531.5 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:12:46 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price update :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹530.75, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹522.6

The current data of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the price is 530.75, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 8.15. This implies that the stock has increased by 1.56% and has gained 8.15 points in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:42:57 AM IST

Top active options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Top active call options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.4 (+0.0%) & 2.75 (-5.17%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.15 (-21.25%) & 9.2 (-13.21%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:27:08 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹526.1, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹522.6

The current data for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the price is 526.1 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.67% or 3.5 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:13:58 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance October futures opened at 525.0 as against previous close of 523.7

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently trading at a spot price of 526.8. The bid and offer prices are 526.85 and 527.45, respectively. The bid quantity is 1500 while the offer quantity is 3000. The open interest stands at 9741000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 10:12:43 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock had a low of 522.6 and a high of 527.8 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 09:57:01 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:46:12 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price NSE Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹523.85, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹522.6

The stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently at 523.85, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 09:08:36 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹522.55, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹524.6

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock is currently priced at 522.55, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The net change in the stock price is -2.05, indicating a downward movement.

16 Oct 2023, 08:17:50 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed at ₹524.6 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance had a BSE volume of 18,312 shares. The closing price for the stock was 524.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App